Israeli forces destroy four lathes for making terror weapons

Israeli forces destroy four lathes for making terror weapons

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): As part of Operation "Iron Wall" in the Nablus area, Israeli forces this week destroyed four lathes for manufacturing weapons and ammunition and two more were confiscated in Balata in Samaria.

The lathes served as central terrorist infrastructures, enabling the production of improvised weapons for terrorists and terrorist organisations in the region, said the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


