Home / World / Israeli forces destroy Gaza terror tunnel that ran under school

Israeli forces destroy Gaza terror tunnel that ran under school

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): In recent weeks, the forces of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 188th Armored Brigade's Combat Team and Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit completed an operation to locate, explore and destroy an underground Hamas terror tunnel in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

The tunnel was located partly under a building that previously served as the "Ma'an" school in Khan Yunis.

The tunnel had a length of two kilometres (1.24 miles) and a depth of about 20 meters (6.56 feet), was used by the Hamas terrorist organisation for military purposes and extended stays.

In addition to the activities of the 188th Brigade Combat Team conducted in recent weeks, in cooperation with the Israel Air Force, hundreds of military infrastructures were destroyed from the ground and air, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and weapons were located in the area. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

