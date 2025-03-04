Israeli Forces fire on ship off Gaza coast

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Monday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked a suspicious motorboat that was spotted in the coastal area north of Khan Yunis, in violation of security restrictions in the area, a threat to Israeli forces.

Prior to the attack, warning shots were fired in an effort to force the boat out of the area.

In addition, IDF forces earlier today identified two suspects who were moving towards them in the southern Gaza Strip and posed an immediate threat to them.

The forces fired at the suspects to eliminate the threat and identified casualties. (ANI/TPS)

