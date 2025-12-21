DT
PT
Home / World / Israeli Forces fire on terrorists who violated Gaza ceasefire in three separate incidents

Israeli Forces fire on terrorists who violated Gaza ceasefire in three separate incidents

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier today, forces from the Jerusalem Brigade combat team operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a number of suspects who had gathered near the Yellow Line and fired shots to disperse them.

After firing shots to disperse them, three terrorists crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them.

Also, in two other incidents in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces identified two terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached them in a manner that posed a threat.

In all three incidents, the Israel Air Force, under the direction of the forces, attacked the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat.

The IDF did not say if the terrorists were killed or harmed.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

