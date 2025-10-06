DT
Home / World / Israeli forces locate rockets in Gaza city ready to strike deep within Israeli territory

Israeli forces locate rockets in Gaza city ready to strike deep within Israeli territory

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces discovered long-range rockets in Gaza City that were capable of striking deep within Israeli territory.

When the rockets were found, they were positioned and ready to launch into the centre of the country.

The rockets were found about a week ago, said the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), by the forces of its 401st Armoured Brigade.

The rockets were neutralised without casualties.

In addition, Israeli forces located a cache of weapons containing explosives, radios, cartridges and numerous weapons. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

