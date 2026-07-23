Israeli forces seize weapons cache, arrest three suspects near Bethlehem

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces seized a cache of weapons, ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle in the Palestinian village of Dheisheh near Bethlehem, the police said on Wednesday.

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The raid uncovered two pistols, a shotgun, ammunition, protective equipment and weapons parts. A BMW suspected of being stolen during an armed robbery was also found.

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Three Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of weapons-related offenses and transferred for further investigation. (ANI/TPS)

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