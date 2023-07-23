Israeli forces shoot Palestinian teen motorist

Sebaastia, July 22

Israeli forces on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian in disputed circumstances in the northern part of the occupied West Bank — the latest in an ongoing surge of violence that has gripped the region.

The Israeli army said in a statement that two Palestinian men tried to drive a car into soldiers at Sebastia near the city of Nablus around midnight. Soldiers opened fire, killing one and wounding the other man, the army said. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the youth who was killed as Fawzi Makhalfeh, 18. Palestinian media quoted the victims' family as saying the two did not target soldiers but that they were ambushed while driving. — AP