Israeli forces uncover another Gaza Terror tunnel

Israeli forces uncover another Gaza Terror tunnel

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that a terror tunnel approximately one kilometre long containing sleeping quarters and weapons used by Hamas terrorists was located in the Zaytun area in southern Gaza.

The tunnel was uncovered by the IDF's 7th Armored Brigade's combat team which is currently operating in the area.

In additional activities, the brigade's fighters, in cooperation with the Air Force, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, located and confiscated weapons, and eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to Israeli forces in the area. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

