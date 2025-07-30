Israeli forces uncover, partially destroy Gaza terror tunnel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 30 (ANI/TPS): A one-kilometer-long tunnel at a depth of about 15 meters containing Hamas weapons and explosives including explosives, Kalashnikov weapons and RPG missiles was located in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip by Israel forces in Gaza and was partially destroyed.
In addition, Israeli forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed numerous terrorist infrastructures, including military buildings, weapons caches, observation posts, and launch sites that were aimed at Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
