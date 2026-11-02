Israeli forces withdraw from Hebron in the West Bank after over 10 day-siege, says governor

Jerusalem [Israel], November 2 (ANI): Israeli forces have withdrawn from the city of Hebron in the West Bank after an over 10-day siege, according to its governor, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

“Hebron governor says Israeli forces have withdrawn from city. Khaled Dudin, the governor of Hebron, says Israeli forces have withdrawn from the entire city of Hebron following a military operation that has lasted more than 10 days,” the news network stated.

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Dudin told the channel that Palestinian security forces are in full control of the area and that families who were forced to leave their homes can now return.

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According to the television station, Israeli forces had besieged Hebron after an attack on October 23 near the city. Two Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed in the attack.

More than 3,300 Palestinians had been affected or displaced in response to the attack, with homes destroyed and businesses shut, according to the local municipality.

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The mayor of the city, Yousef al-Jabari, had told Al Jazeera on October 31 that the siege had caused daily economic losses to the tune of more than 12 million shekels ($3.8m). There had been more than $1.9m worth of damage to infrastructure, along with losses in the health and environmental sectors estimated at about $160,000.

Al-Jabari added that the IDF had demolished 15 homes and other structures and forced 327 businesses to close. About 80,000 students had been unable to attend school for 10 days, the mayor added.

According to al-Jabari, Hebron accounts for about 40 per cent of the Palestinian economy and the siege amounts to “collective punishment”.

Recent elections in Israel gave the opposition 67 seats against 53 for the incumbent coalition.

However, the opposition bloc comprises 48 seats held by Zionist factions and 19 secured by Arab non-Zionist parties, presenting a challenge to coalition formation.

The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. (ANI)

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