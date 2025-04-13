DT
PT
Israeli Military attacks more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in last 48 hours

Israeli Military attacks more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in last 48 hours

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that the Israel Air Focre attacked more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in the last 48 hours.
ANI
Updated At : 11:12 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that the Israel Air Focre attacked more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in the last 48 hours.

Among the targets attacked was the launch site from which the rockets were fired yesterday into the Gaza Strip. Weapons depots, terrorist cells, and terrorist infrastructure were also attacked.

During the night, the IDF attacked a command and control compound of the Hamas terrorist organization that serves as a terrorist infrastructure for terrorist activity in the Darg Tufah area. The compound contained a weapons depot where explosives and charges were found that were used by Hamas terrorists.

In the Tel Sultan and Shabura areas, forces located and destroyed weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and mines, and eliminated terrorists.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces attacked and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, shafts, and military structures, and killed a number of terrorists who were trying to plant an explosive device in the ground. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

