Israeli Military attacks more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in last 48 hours

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that the Israel Air Focre attacked more than 90 terror targets across Gaza in the last 48 hours.

Among the targets attacked was the launch site from which the rockets were fired yesterday into the Gaza Strip. Weapons depots, terrorist cells, and terrorist infrastructure were also attacked.

During the night, the IDF attacked a command and control compound of the Hamas terrorist organization that serves as a terrorist infrastructure for terrorist activity in the Darg Tufah area. The compound contained a weapons depot where explosives and charges were found that were used by Hamas terrorists.

In the Tel Sultan and Shabura areas, forces located and destroyed weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and mines, and eliminated terrorists.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces attacked and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, shafts, and military structures, and killed a number of terrorists who were trying to plant an explosive device in the ground. (ANI/TPS)

