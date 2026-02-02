DT
Israeli Military eliminates Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich in Lebanon

ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier today (Sunday) it attacked and killed Hezbollah terrorist Ali Dawood Amich, who served as head of a branch in the Hezbollah engineering department.

The terrorist was attempting to restore military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the al-Dweir region in southern Lebanon and was promoting terrorist plots against IDF forces.

"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

