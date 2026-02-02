Israeli Military eliminates Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that earlier today (Sunday) it attacked and killed Hezbollah terrorist Ali Dawood Amich, who served as head of a branch in the Hezbollah engineering department.

The terrorist was attempting to restore military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the al-Dweir region in southern Lebanon and was promoting terrorist plots against IDF forces.

"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

