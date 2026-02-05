DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Israeli Military eliminates terrorist who murdered Corporal Noa Marciano in captivity

Israeli Military eliminates terrorist who murdered Corporal Noa Marciano in captivity

ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) earlier today (Wednesday) attacked and killed the terrorist Muhammad Essam Hassan Habil, a Hamas terror cell leader. The attack came, said the IDF, in response to the violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement last night.

As part of Shin Bet investigations, it emerged that the terrorist brutally murdered the military lookout, Corporal Noa Marciano, while in Hamas captivity. Noa was kidnapped from the IDF's Nahal Oz camp during the October 7 massacre.

The terrorist's elimination was made possible, among other things, thanks to intelligence gathering carried out by the IDF's Gaza Division, to which the late Noa Marciano belonged. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

