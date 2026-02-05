Israeli Military eliminates terrorist who murdered Corporal Noa Marciano in captivity

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) earlier today (Wednesday) attacked and killed the terrorist Muhammad Essam Hassan Habil, a Hamas terror cell leader. The attack came, said the IDF, in response to the violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement last night.

As part of Shin Bet investigations, it emerged that the terrorist brutally murdered the military lookout, Corporal Noa Marciano, while in Hamas captivity. Noa was kidnapped from the IDF's Nahal Oz camp during the October 7 massacre.

The terrorist's elimination was made possible, among other things, thanks to intelligence gathering carried out by the IDF's Gaza Division, to which the late Noa Marciano belonged. (ANI/TPS)

