Israeli military kills two Hezbollah terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): Early Sunday morning, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked and killed two terrorists from the terrorist organization Hezbollah who were observation operatives and were directing terrorist operations in the Yatar and Meiss El Jabal areas in southern Lebanon.

"The activities of these terrorists constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)