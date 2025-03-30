DT
PT
Home / World / Israeli Military launches new operation against Gaza terror bases

Israeli Military launches new operation against Gaza terror bases

ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that Saturday afternoon, its forces began ground operations in the Al-Jenina neighborhood of Rafah in Gaza, with the aim of expanding the security zone in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the same time, the IDF is continuing airstrikes against Hamas and other terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets destroyed over the weekend: weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings used by the terrorists, and other terrorist infrastructure.

The strikes eliminated terrorists, some of whom were involved in launching mortar shells into Israeli territory. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

