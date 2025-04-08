DT
Home / World / Israeli military prepared for soldiers to observe the passover holiday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Military Rabbinate completed its preparations for Passover while providing a full nutritional response to all its soldiers. Due to the ongoing security situation, few of its soldiers are going to be allowed to leave for the holiday.
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Military Rabbinate completed its preparations for Passover while providing a full nutritional response to all its soldiers. Due to the ongoing security situation, few of its soldiers are going to be allowed leave for the holiday.

The Military Rabbinate worked to prepare all IDF bases for Passover, from the Syrian border to the Gaza Strip and the southernmost outposts on the coast of Eilat. This is in order to allow IDF soldiers to celebrate the holiday in a kosher manner.

Soldiers who will celebrate the holiday in the Syrian, Lebanese, Gaza and Judea and Samaria sectors and in any assembly/preparedness areas will be provided with thousands of special holiday packages containing all the symbols of the holiday.

In addition, the Military Rabbinate distributed halachic instruction booklets adapted to field conditions and operational time frames. The distribution of the equipment was made possible thanks to cooperation with the Association for the Soldier and the Friends of the IDF organization in the United States.

Also, during the holiday, IDF soldiers will continue to protect Israeli citizens to allow us all to celebrate Passover in peace and security. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

