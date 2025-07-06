DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Israeli military sending out 54,000 draft orders to Haredim

Israeli military sending out 54,000 draft orders to Haredim

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it will begin sending draft summonses this week to complete the recruitment processes for members of the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) community whose status as yeshiva students is no longer valid. A Supreme Court ruling nullified the military deferments yeshiva students have enjoyed for decades as illegal and, in the absence new legislation passed by the Knesset to make Tora study deferments legal, ordered that the practice be ended and the students be drafted.

Advertisement

The summonses are scheduled to be sent in several waves during the month of July until all 54,000 have been completed.

As part of the overall selection and recruitment processes, the IDF said it will continue to focus efforts and give priority to those with high potential for combat roles and frontline combat support, in order to fill the ranks in the IDF as soon as possible in light of the increasing operational need.

Advertisement

The IDF intends to work to increase enforcement activities with respect to draft evaders and deserters from the general population. It will also continue to work to expand the recruitment of members of the Haredi public, while ensuring that they are provided with the best conditions to maintain their unique lifestyle and developing additional tracks that will enable their integration into the system.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently working with the Haredi parties in his coalition government on enacting legislation that will make the yeshiva deferments legal. The Haredi parties have threatened to leave the coalition and force new elections if such a law is not soon passed. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts