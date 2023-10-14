Israeli military spokesman says Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), October 14
Israel’s chief military spokesman says that Israeli military is going to strike Gaza City “very soon”.
In a nationally broadcast address Saturday night, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari issued a new appeal to residents to move to the southern Gaza Strip.
“We are going to broadly attack Gaza City very soon,” he said. He accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields.
Israel has ordered nearly half of Gaza’s population to evacuate their homes ahead of an expected ground offensive.
Israel has been striking Gaza since a deadly cross-border attack by the Hamas militant group that killed over 1,300 Israelis on October 7. AP
