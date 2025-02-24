Israeli military strikes Gaza site of failed terror rocket launch

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked a short time ago the site from which a rocket was launched earlier that fell within the Gaza Strip. Another launch site in the area was also hit.

The IDF did not provide specifics as to the results of the attacks. (ANI/TPS)

