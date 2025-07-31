Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructures in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): A short time ago, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon used for the production and storage of strategic weapons.

Among the infrastructures attacked were: infrastructure for the production of explosives that were used to develop weapons by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and an underground site for the production of missiles and the storage of strategic weapons.

"The terrorist organisation Hezbollah was engaged in the restoration of the sites," said the IDF. "These actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon." (ANI/TPS)

