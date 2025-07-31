DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructures in Southern Lebanon

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructures in Southern Lebanon

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): A short time ago, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon used for the production and storage of strategic weapons.

Advertisement

Among the infrastructures attacked were: infrastructure for the production of explosives that were used to develop weapons by the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and an underground site for the production of missiles and the storage of strategic weapons.

"The terrorist organisation Hezbollah was engaged in the restoration of the sites," said the IDF. "These actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon." (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts