Israeli military strikes Hezbollah terrorists near sidon Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Monday afternoon attacked a number of Hezbollah terrorists in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

The IDF did provide any further details. (ANI/TPS)

