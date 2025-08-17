Israeli military strikes infrastructure of Houthi Terror regime deep inside Yemen

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attacked energy infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime, approximately 2,000 kilometres from Israel and deep inside Yemen.

The attacks, explained the IDF, were carried out in light of repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its citizens, including launches of surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles towards state territory.

"The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction of the Iranian regime in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies," said the IDF. "The terrorist regime exploits the maritime space for the exercise of force and terrorist activity against transit and trade in the global shipping area." (ANI/TPS)

