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Home / World / Israeli ministers demand changes to Trump's Gaza roadmap, warn of risks

Israeli ministers demand changes to Trump's Gaza roadmap, warn of risks

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], August 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Cabinet Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strook warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that the Peace Council's Gaza roadmap is dangerous for Israel and requires immediate changes.

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In a letter to Netanyahu, they argued that the 15-point document contradicts the goals of disarming Hamas, demilitarising Gaza, and removing threats against Israel, as well as US commitments on the issue.

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They also criticised the proposed role of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), claiming it would limit Israeli military operations rather than help eliminate Hamas capabilities.

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The ministers demanded the roadmap be amended before acceptance and called for cabinet action to prevent the force from entering Gaza until its mission is clarified. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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