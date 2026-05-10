Israeli ministers to review bill seeking to scrap Oslo Accords

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 10 (ANI): An Israeli ministerial committee is expected to review a bill on Sunday aimed at revoking the Oslo Accords and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to a report by Anadolu news agency.

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Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that the Ministerial Committee for Legislation will discuss the proposal, which seeks to cancel the landmark 1993 agreement signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

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The bill was introduced by Knesset (Parliament of Israel) Deputy Speaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who sharply criticised the Oslo framework. According to Israel's Channel 7, Har-Melech claimed the accords had brought "terror instead of peace" and called for "national correction."

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In a post on X, the lawmaker said, "We promised to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and now it is time to encourage settlement in Areas A and B and cancel the disastrous Oslo Accords."

She described the proposed legislation as "a first and necessary step" toward correcting the overall situation.

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Under the Oslo framework, Areas A and B in the occupied West Bank fall under varying degrees of administration by the Palestinian Authority.

Officially known as the "Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Arrangements," the Oslo Accords were signed in Washington on September 13, 1993, between Israel and the PLO.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Yasser Arafat, former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and under the sponsorship of then-US President Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State said that the next round of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries as well as addressing the Hezbollah issue, will take place on May 14 and 15, with Washington set to facilitate the discussion.

In a statement issued by State Department spokesperson Thomas "Tommy" Pigott on Friday (local time), the US said the upcoming talks will build on the April 23 round of talks, which was led personally by US President Donald Trump.

"The United States will facilitate two days of intensive talks between the governments of Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15," the statement read.

The State Department said both delegations will engage in detailed discussions aimed at addressing core concerns and advancing a framework for lasting peace, security arrangements, border delineation, and humanitarian and reconstruction support for Lebanon.

According to the statement, the objective is to move beyond what it described as "the failed approach of the past two decades", which allowed militant groups, particularly Hezbollah, to strengthen their presence, weaken Lebanese state authority, and threaten Israel's northern border.

The US further said that the talks will focus on restoring Lebanese sovereignty across its territory and creating conditions for long-term stability. (ANI)

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