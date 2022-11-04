Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat, Netanyahu-led bloc to form govt

PTI

Jerusalem, November 3

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Thursday conceded defeat in the general elections and congratulated opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whose coalition of right-wing parties secured a comfortable majority in parliament to form the next government and end the political impasse plaguing the country.

With 99 per cent of the ballots counted, Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc has taken a comfortable lead with 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset, paving way for his triumphant return.

Lapid, who has served as interim prime minister for the past four months, said that he called Netanyahu and congratulated him on his victory.

He further added that he's instructed all departments of the Prime Minister's Office to prepare for an orderly transfer of power.

“The State of Israel is above any political consideration,” Lapid said in a tweet. “I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel.”

Israelis voted on Tuesday for an unprecedented fifth time in four years to break the political impasse that has paralysed the Jewish nation.

Netanyahu's return to power is likely to see an upward trajectory in Indo-Israel ties.