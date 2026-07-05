Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the occasion of the 250th Independence Day of the United States, with the two leaders agreeing to meet in the United States in the near future.

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In a post shared on X, the official handle of Prime Minister of Israel wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke yesterday with U.S. President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the occasion of the 250th Independence Day of the United States of America."

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"The Prime Minister said in the conversation that the U.S. is a guarantor of global freedom, and Israel highly appreciates the close bond between the two nations," the statement added.

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"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet in the U.S. in the near future," it added.

https://x.com/israelipm/status/2073459322735239387

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The development comes at a time when Trump has been publicly critical of Netanyahu in recent weeks after Israel's war with Hezbollah in Lebanon threatened peace talks with Iran.

According to the latest update on the ongoing 14-point MoU negotiations, Qatar and Pakistan, on July 1, concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with "positive progress" reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson.

The Qatar foreign spokesperson said, "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader."

Meanwhile, on June 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an ambitious policy shift aimed at ending American financial assistance, declaring that the country's robust economy no longer requires foreign subsidies.

Making the remarks, the Prime Minister outlined his administration's comprehensive strategy across critical security and geopolitical fronts, including state sovereignty, regional military presence, and diplomatic manoeuvres.

Addressing the financial relationship with Washington, Netanyahu stated, "I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it."

He emphasised that Israel's contemporary fiscal strength renders outside funding negligible, adding, "Our economy is no longer a small economy... we can finance ourselves with this fraction of a per cent of our GDP that we receive from the United States. I want this process to start this year."

Meanwhile, on July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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