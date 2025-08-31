DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israeli President to award Medals of Honor to 9 leaders in medicine, culture, and tech

Israeli President to award Medals of Honor to 9 leaders in medicine, culture, and tech

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Honor to nine individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Israel and humanity.

Advertisement

Established by the late President Shimon Peres and first awarded in 2012, the medal recognises achievements in fields ranging from medicine and law to culture, technology, and social leadership.

The recipients include Prof Avi Ori, a leading rehabilitation physician; Retired Judge George Kara, a trailblazing Arab Christian jurist; journalist Galila Ron Feder Amit; Holocaust scholar Prof Dina Porat; high-tech pioneer Dr Yossi Vardi; Druze spiritual leader Muafiq Tarif; musician Moti Malka; physician and philanthropist Dr Miriam Adelson; and German media CEO Dr Matthias Doppner.

Advertisement

The date of the ceremony was not immediately announced. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts