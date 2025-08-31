Israeli President to award Medals of Honor to 9 leaders in medicine, culture, and tech

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Honor to nine individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Israel and humanity.

Established by the late President Shimon Peres and first awarded in 2012, the medal recognises achievements in fields ranging from medicine and law to culture, technology, and social leadership.

The recipients include Prof Avi Ori, a leading rehabilitation physician; Retired Judge George Kara, a trailblazing Arab Christian jurist; journalist Galila Ron Feder Amit; Holocaust scholar Prof Dina Porat; high-tech pioneer Dr Yossi Vardi; Druze spiritual leader Muafiq Tarif; musician Moti Malka; physician and philanthropist Dr Miriam Adelson; and German media CEO Dr Matthias Doppner.

The date of the ceremony was not immediately announced. (ANI/TPS)

