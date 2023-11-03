Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rules out cease-fire, until Hamas frees hostages

Gaza, November 3

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying he will press ahead with a devastating military offensive until hostages held by the Hamas militant group are released.

Netanyahu spoke Friday shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed Israel for a temporary pause in order to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Blinken also urged Israel to do more to protect civilians from its attacks.

In a statement to reporters on Friday, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with “all of its power” and “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn't include a return of our hostages”.

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials. AP

