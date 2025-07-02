DT
Home / World / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows ‘there will be no Hamas’ in post-war Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows ‘there will be no Hamas’ in post-war Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen
AP
Jerusalem, Updated At : 07:59 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed “there will be no Hamas” in post-war Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to “bridge gaps” to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement.

