Home / World / Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with Elisabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian doctoral student who was released after 2.5 years of captivity in Iraq.

Tsurkov and her brother, David, thanked the prime minister and all those involved in her release and in caring for her and her family. In their conversation, she described the difficult conditions of her captivity and expressed hope for the return of all abductees.

Tsurkov, 38, is recuperating at Sheba Medical Center-Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, following the same medical protocols as hostages who returned from Gaza.

She was a Princeton University doctoral student and fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, where her work focused on the influence of pro-Iranian factions and the movement headed by Shi'ite cleric Moqtada Sadr. Tsurkov was in Baghdad conducting field research, presumably entering Iraq with her Russian passport, when she disappeared in March 2023.

Her abduction was confirmed in November 2023, when a propaganda video circulated by Iran-backed Iraqi militias appeared on Telegram. Israeli officials accused the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah of involvement in Tsurkov's kidnapping.

Netanyahu congratulated Tsurkov on her return, wished her health and a full recovery, and said that many efforts had been invested over time in securing her freedom.

The prime minister also noted with appreciation the assistance of many parties, led by U.S. President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Envoy Boehler, as well as the activities of Israeli Defense Forces Coordinator Gal Hirsch in her release. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

