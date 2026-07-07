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Home / World / Israeli restrictions, border closures continue to limit aid flow into Gaza: UNOCHA

Israeli restrictions, border closures continue to limit aid flow into Gaza: UNOCHA

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Gaza [Palestine], July 7 (ANI): Israeli restrictions and continued border closures are limiting the flow of goods into Gaza, Al Jazeera reported, citing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

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According to Al Jazeera, OCHA said Israel is restricting the movement of goods through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known in Israel as Kerem Shalom, which lies at the junction of Israel, Egypt and Gaza.

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Last week, only 42 per cent of aid supplies arriving through Egypt and 65 per cent of shipments coming from Ashdod port were able to be offloaded at the crossing.

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The United Nations and its partners delivered around 42,000 pallets of assistance to Gaza in June, down from approximately 46,600 pallets in May.

All other crossings remain closed to cargo traffic, while restrictions on the entry of certain categories of supplies continue, Al Jazeera reported, citing OCHA.

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Earlier, a delegation from the OCHA visited the UAE Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip to review its medical services and discuss ways to strengthen humanitarian coordination.

The delegation, which included senior OCHA and World Health Organization (WHO) officials, toured the hospital's departments, received a briefing on its healthcare operations, and held discussions with the UAE medical team on enhancing cooperation to sustain healthcare services and improve the humanitarian response in Gaza.

The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts, highlighting continued collaboration between the UAE and international humanitarian organisations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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