Israeli Security Forces thwart attempt by drone to smuggle 12 pistols into country

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 pistols across Israel's eastern border.

Advertisement

According to the police, the air control system identified during the night a drone that crossed from the east into the northern territory of the State of Israel in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

Advertisement

After the identification, forces from the Israel Police in the Northern District searched and located the drone the 12 pistols that it carried. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)