Israeli soldiers kill terrorist who crossed yellow line in Southern Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said Sunday that troops shot and killed a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line in southern Gaza and advanced toward them in a threatening manner. The forces identified the suspect and opened fire, eliminating him. (ANI/TPS)

