Israeli soldiers kill terrorist who crossed yellow line in Southern Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said Sunday that troops shot and killed a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line in southern Gaza and advanced toward them in a threatening manner. The forces identified the suspect and opened fire, eliminating him. (ANI/TPS)
Advertisement
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement