Home / World / Israeli soldiers repel major Hamas attack on elite recon unit

Israeli soldiers repel major Hamas attack on elite recon unit

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a military shelter in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, on Tuesday morning, preventing what officials said could have become a major hostage situation.

Around 9 am, approximately 15 armed terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft just meters from an outpost manned by soldiers from Sayeret Haruv, an elite reconnaissance unit. The attackers opened fire with machine guns and anti-tank weapons, reportedly aiming to infiltrate the position and capture soldiers.

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in the clash, one moderately and two lightly, as troops inside quickly returned fire. During the exchange, about nine attackers were killed, while the others retreated. Israeli forces deployed a UAV to pursue fleeing terrorists, and airstrikes are ongoing against those who escaped.

Military officials described the attempted infiltration as part of a broader pattern of attacks Hamas has been preparing for, noting that assaults during daylight hours are often timed to catch forces off guard. Early reports indicate that the rapid response by Israeli troops prevented what could have been a large-scale incident with multiple casualties and hostages.

The Israel Defence Forces said operations remain ongoing, with fighter jets and ground units tracking the remaining attackers.

The attack comes as the IDF prepares a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza City, including the mobilisation of up to 60,000 reserve soldiers.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

