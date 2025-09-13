DT
Israeli strikes kill 65 in Gaza, including 14 from one family: Report

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Gaza City [Palestine] September 13 (ANI): Heavy Israeli air and artillery strikes on Friday killed at least 65 Palestinians across Gaza, including 14 members of the same family, according to Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reported that according to medical sources, 48 of the deaths were recorded in Gaza City and northern parts of the territory. Among those killed on Friday were 14 members of the same family. They died when an Israeli strike hit their home in the at-Twam neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Palestinian group Hamas condemned the raids, accusing Israel of committing "terror and organised war crimes" by destroying residential buildings and targeting civilians. It said such actions violated international law and accused the global community of remaining silent, which it argued encouraged Israel to intensify "genocide and forced displacement, " as per Al Jazeera.

In another incident, Israeli drone fire struck Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood, killing a child and injuring several others, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said in a statement on X that it had struck 500 targets in Gaza City over the week. Israel has been pushing forward with its assault aimed at forcing nearly one million residents to leave and to take control of the city.

Israel's security cabinet had approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan in August to occupy Gaza City, a move that has already displaced tens of thousands.

But Gaza's Government Media Office said Friday that more than 1.3 million Palestinians, including 350,000 children, are still living in Gaza City and the north, despite the continuous bombardment and evacuation threats. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

