Home / World / Israeli students bring home unprecedented 26 medals from summer scientific olympiads

Israeli students bring home unprecedented 26 medals from summer scientific olympiads

ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli students took home a total of 26 Olympic medals and a Merit as the International Science Olympiad season comes to an end with the return of three teams from the Biology Olympiad, the Physics Olympiad, and the European Girls' Olympiad in Computer Science.

At the International Biology Olympiad, the team members won four medals - one gold, two silver and one bronze. The International Biology Olympiad was held in the Philippines and was attended by 298 students from 77 countries. All members of the Israeli team won medals and for the first time since Israel began participating in this Olympiad a member of its team won a gold medal.

At the European Olympiad for Girls in Computer Science, the team members won three medals - one silver, two bronze and a gold medal. The European Girls' Olympiad in Computer Science was held in Germany this year with the participation of 227 competitors from 70 countries. During the 2 days of the competition, the students were tested for five hours each day, with four algorithmic questions, requiring outside-the-box thinking, and they had to write code to solve them.

At the International Physics Olympiad, the team members won five medals - one gold, four silver.

The Olympiad was held in France with the participation of 432 competitors from 87 countries. All members of the Israeli team won medals. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

