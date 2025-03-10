DT
Home / World / Israeli trade improves 0.5 pc in 2024

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported an improvement of 0.5 per cent in the terms of trade index (excluding ships, aircraft, fuels and diamonds) in 2024.

The export price index of goods increased by 0.1 per cent in 2024, following a decrease of 2.7 per cent in 2023.

The import price index decreased by 1.3 per cent, following a decrease of 3.6 per cent in 2023.

Detailed data by import destinations show that in 2024 the import price index of fuels decreased by 4.7 per cent, the import price index of diamonds decreased by 1.8 per cent, the import price index of raw materials (excl. diamonds and fuels) decreased by 1.5 per cent and the import price index of consumer goods decreased by 0.6 per cent. In contrast, the import price index of investment goods (excl. diamonds and fuels) increased by 1.2 per cent.

The price index of exports by the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industry increased by 4.1 per cent.

The import price index of fuels decreased by 4.7 per cent.

In the last quarter of 2024, the price index of most of the components of imports decreased.

The export price index (excluding ships, aircraft and diamonds) decreased by 0.2 per cent in 2024, following a decrease of 1.6 per cent in 2023.

The import price index (excluding ships, aircraft, fuels and diamonds) decreased by 0.7 per cent in 2024, following a decrease of 0.8 per cent in 2023. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

