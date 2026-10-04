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Home / World / ‘Israelis, Emiratis, Indians standing together against terror,’ posts Israeli Foreign Ministry on X

‘Israelis, Emiratis, Indians standing together against terror,’ posts Israeli Foreign Ministry on X

Israel says passengers, Indian pilot thwarted ‘terrorist’ attack on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A plane, carrying passengers who were on the flyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the UAE, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv. Image credit/Reuters
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The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday said Israeli passengers, an Indian pilot and Emirati crew members helped thwart an alleged “terrorist” attack on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a post on its official X handle, @IsraelMFA, the ministry said the alleged attacker wanted to crash the aircraft and kill everyone on board, but was stopped by passengers and crew.

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“The jihadist terrorist wanted to crash the Dubai-TLV flight and murder everyone on board. Instead, he was met by courageous Israeli passengers who fought back - alongside an Indian pilot & Emirati crew determined to save the aircraft. Israelis, Emiratis, Indians standing together against terror. That is the future of our region and the world,” it said.

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Related News: Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Smit Machchhar ‘hero to world’; invites him, PM Modi to Independence Day event

Related News: UAE shared details about Flydubai flight with Israel, including pilots' names, nationalities

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The UAE said its investigation had found that the co-pilot, an Omani national recognised as Hamam-al-Hammami, had attempted to carry out a “terrorist act”. The flight was carrying 182 people when the co-pilot allegedly attacked captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Captain Machchhar was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the plane was descending and decided to make “one last push” to open the cockpit door, according to the BBC. This enabled passengers to overpower the attacker, after which two reserve pilots landed the aircraft safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk city, where al-Hammami was taken into custody.

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