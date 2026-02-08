Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania, Taurimas Valystoday, Sunday.
During the meeting, Haskel presented an overview of the security situation and the importance of disarming Hamas as part of the fight against terrorism.
The parties also discussed deepening operations against Iran's Revolutionary Guards, ways to strengthen the fight against growing anti-Semitism in Europe, and expanding cooperation and economic ties between the countries. (ANI/TPS)
