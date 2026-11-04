Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel’s election commission says no fraud found in last week’s vote

Israel’s election commission says no fraud found in last week’s vote

Neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s bloc of allies secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government

article_Author
AP
Jerusalem, Updated At : 01:08 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election, possibly with foreign assistance. Reuters file
Advertisement

Israel’s election commission said on Wednesday it has found no fraud in last week’s vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to discredit the results.

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election, possibly with foreign assistance.

Advertisement

The results showed Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist bloc losing its parliamentary majority, while Arab-led parties made substantial gains.

Advertisement

“The review found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results,” the committee said in a statement.

The acting director of the elections committee, Dean Livne, said its investigation examined every complaint “individually and thoroughly”, but found no evidence to support allegations that the election results were invalid.

Advertisement

The results, which are set to be formally certified on Wednesday, “accurately reflect the choices voters made at the ballot box,” Livne added.

A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service into allegations of foreign interference in the elections is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for the elections committee.

After receiving the certified results, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will begin to meet Wednesday with each of the parties elected to parliament.

Following two days of consultations, he will choose the candidate - most likely Netanyahu or his chief rival, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot - who he believes is best positioned to form a coalition government, setting the stage for weeks of negotiations.

Neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor Eisenkot’s bloc of allies secured a parliamentary majority needed to form a new government. That raises the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties.

If neither man can put together a government, the country would hold a new election early next year.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts