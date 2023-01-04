Israel's far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem, January 3
Israel’s new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, prompting fierce condemnation from the Palestinians and several Arab countries.
“The Temple Mount is open to all,” Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.
Although the visit passed without incident, it risks stoking tensions with Palestinians that have already been running high after an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank. — Reuters
Must retaliate
Palestininans must confront the raids on Al-Aqsa mosque. Ben-Gvir’s visit is a part of a bid to turn the shrine into a Jewish temple. — Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian PM
