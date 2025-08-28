DT
Home / World / Israel's Foreign Minister says Iran still seeks nuclear weapons, return to sanctions inevitable

Israel's Foreign Minister says Iran still seeks nuclear weapons, return to sanctions inevitable

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday issued a statement alleging that, even after Israel and the US operation against Iran's nuclear program in June, Iran hasn't "abandoned its desire to acquire a nuclear weapon."

Sa'ar added that a move by the E3 (the EU's "big three" France, Germany, and Italy) to "initiate the return of UN sanctions on Iran is inevitable. It is an important step in the diplomatic campaign to counter the Iranian regime's nuclear ambitions." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

