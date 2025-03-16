Israel's hostage negotiating team holding talks in Egypt
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister's Office reported that, as instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's hostage negotiating team is now meeting in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of hostages. (ANI/TPS)
(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)
