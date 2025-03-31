DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel's Knesset approves USD 1.3 billion for Gaza Border region's rehabilitation

Israel's Knesset approves USD 1.3 billion for Gaza Border region's rehabilitation

Under the terms of the law, which passed its final reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 37-0, the government will lead an accelerated seven-year recovery plan, reinforcing the Takuma Directorate's role in regional restoration.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:11 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli lawmakers unanimously approved NIS 5 billion (USD 1.3 billion) for economic, infrastructure, and social development in Gaza border communities on Monday.

Under the terms of the law, which passed its final reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 37-0, the government will lead an accelerated seven-year recovery plan, reinforcing the Takuma Directorate's role in regional restoration.

While the majority of the funds will go to communities within seven km of the Gaza border, the law earmarks NIS 1 billion (USD 270 million) for cities outside the immediate border area affected by the war, including Ashkelon, Ofakim and Netivot. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper