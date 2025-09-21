DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Israel's National Security Minister calls for crushing of Palestine as UK, Canada, Australia recognise state

Israel's National Security Minister calls for crushing of Palestine as UK, Canada, Australia recognise state

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI): Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK and Canada and called for the crushing of Palestine.

Advertisement

Gvir said that he will submit an application demanding sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In a post on X, he said, "The recognition by Britain, Canada, and of a "Palestinian" state, as a reward for theukhba murderers, demands immediate countermeasures: the immediate application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the complete crushing of the "Palestinian" terror authority. It is my intention to submit a proposal for the application of sovereignty to the upcoming government meeting."

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "won't commit suicide" by welcoming a Palestinian state "because of Europe's political needs," Sky News reported.

Spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian shared the comments in remarks during a short news conference.

Advertisement

"There have been media reports suggesting the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning on announcing the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state today, a manoeuvre that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called absurd and simply a reward for terrorism," she said, as quoted by Sky News.

"The Prime Minister has made it very clear to me that his message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer, utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into, and Israel, including our soldiers families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, that the people of Israel aren't going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics," she added, as per Sky News.

Israel has been vocal in opposing the British decision and those taken by other Western nations.

Badrosian also confirmed that Netanyahu will be travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly in the week when some nations will be announcing a recognition of Palestine to put forth his case. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts