Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid calls Trump’s decision to end US aid to Israel a ‘severe political, security failure’

Jerusalem [Israel], November 4 (ANI): Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump's decision to end annual American assistance to Israel, describing it as one of the most severe political and security failures in the country's history and questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the matter.

“Trump's decision is one of the most severe political and security failures in the state's history. It's inconceivable that Netanyahu capitulated to it, and even more inconceivable that he failed to prepare the security apparatus,” Lapid said.

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His remarks came after Trump announced that the United States would end approximately USD 4 billion in annual assistance to Israel by the end of the year, arguing that the country was economically strong enough to purchase its own weapons.

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Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Israel was thriving and no longer needed the financial assistance. He also indicated that Netanyahu had raised the possibility of ending the aid.

The announcement has raised concerns among Israeli opposition leaders over the potential implications for the country's defence preparedness, particularly amid ongoing regional security challenges.

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Yair Golan, chairman of Israel's Democratic Party, also criticised the proposed move, describing the halt in American assistance as a serious setback for the country's security and public finances.

“The halt in American aid is a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country, because funding security needs at such a critical juncture will fall solely on the Israeli public,” Golan said.

He also pointed to the pressure on Israel's defence capabilities, including the need to replenish air defence systems and offensive weapons following sustained military operations.

The United States has been a major military and security partner of Israel for decades. Under a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2016, Washington committed to providing Israel with approximately USD 3.8 billion annually in military assistance through 2028.

The assistance includes funding for military equipment and missile defence programmes, making it a significant component of Israel's defence cooperation with the United States. (ANI)

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