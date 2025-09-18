DT
Home / World / Israel's PlantArcBio wins US, South Korea patents for crop gene-editing platform

Israel's PlantArcBio wins US, South Korea patents for crop gene-editing platform

ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli ag-biotech firm PlantArcBio announced Thursday that it has secured patents in the United States and South Korea for its DIPPER platform, which optimises gene-editing processes in crops.

The Tel Aviv-based company said the technology enhances the precision and efficiency of tools like CRISPR, accelerating the development of traits such as drought tolerance, yield improvement, and herbicide resistance.

CEO Dror Shalitin called DIPPER a "game-changing platform" that can shorten commercialisation timelines and boost global food security. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

