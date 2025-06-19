DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Israel's president calls Beer-Sheva Hospital attack a 'war crime'

Israel's president calls Beer-Sheva Hospital attack a 'war crime'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog called Iran's missile strike on Beer-Sheva's Soroka Hospital Thursday morning a war crime.

Advertisement

Herzog arrived at Soroka Hospital in Beer-Sheva this morning, where he was greeted by the Director of the hospital, Prof. Shlomi Kodesh, along with doctors, nurses, and patients, Jews and Muslims, from all walks of life from across the Negev, Israelis and Arabs, jews and Muslims.

"We stood together and looked at the destruction and devastation caused by an Iranian missile fired indiscriminately with the sole intention to take innocent lives in a hospital," he said.

Advertisement

"This is a war crime!" declared the President.

"We see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace," added Herzog. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts