Jerusalem [Israel], November 5 (ANI): In the wake of an inconclusive general election, Israel's President Isaac Herzog has commenced the second day of crucial political consultations with newly elected Knesset factions to determine which leader is best positioned to form the nation's next government.

These formal discussions, which commenced the previous evening with smaller parliamentary factions, including Religious Zionism, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu and Zehut, are being broadcast live from the presidential compound in Jerusalem, according to a report published by The Times of Israel.

Advertisement

The day's proceedings advanced sequentially with scheduled meetings involving United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Ra’am, the Joint List and B’Yachad. Concluding this sequence of political engagements, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar faction met with the head of state, followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Advertisement

During these proceedings, each faction is formally requested to endorse a prospective candidate for prime minister before the head of state determines which political figure receives the initial mandate to form a governing coalition.

Under Israeli legal provisions, the President is mandated to designate the legislator assessed to have the highest probability of successfully forming a government, rather than automatically favouring the party commanding the largest number of parliamentary seats.

Advertisement

Reflecting these developing political alignments, both Otzma Yehudit and Likud publicly confirmed their intention to endorse incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During Wednesday's political deliberations, the Religious Zionist Party, Shas and Zehut collectively added their voices to this bloc in supporting Netanyahu for the premiership, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Conversely, Yashar, the Democrats, B’Yachad and Ra’am stated that their support would go to Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, with Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Avigdor Liberman, similarly putting forward Eisenkot as the preferred candidate to construct the upcoming administration, as noted by The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, the four representatives comprising United Torah Judaism’s Degel HaTorah faction declared that they would withhold their endorsement from either contender, while the remaining three Agudat Yisrael members have yet to publicly disclose their stance.

The Arab-dominated Joint List has likewise refrained from announcing its final position, leaving open the possibility of either backing Eisenkot or choosing to abstain.

Despite these preliminary factional endorsements, Eisenkot remains heavily favoured to be entrusted by President Herzog with the formal mandate once consultations involving all parliamentary parties conclude, as numerous political groups have signalled their intention to back the Yashar leader for the role, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Against this backdrop of coalition manoeuvring following the legislative elections held on October 27, Israel's newly elected 26th parliament is slated to convene for its inaugural session on Tuesday, November 10. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)