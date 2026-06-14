Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI): Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday (local time) wished US President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday, praising leadership, support for Israel, and efforts to secure the release of "beloved hostages".

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In a post on X, Sunday (local time), Herzog said Trump's "remarkable journey to the White House" reflected the "American dream".

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Happy 80th birthday, President @realDonaldTrump! Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve. The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil and for your… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) June 14, 2026

He said, "Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve."

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"The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran's empire of evil and for your steadfast commitment to the security of Israel. We will never forget your tireless efforts in securing the release of our beloved hostages," he said.

He added, "May you lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security and continue to strengthen the unique US-Israel partnership."

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Drawing on Jewish tradition, Herzog also noted that reaching the age of 80 signified attaining "unique prowess". He said, "In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of eighty you gain unique prowess. May you enjoy your beautiful family and many happy birthdays with blessings and joy. Mazal tov!"

US President Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. His birthplace is Jamaica Hospital in the borough of Queens, New York City, New York.

Meanwhile, senior US officials said that President Donald Trump is going to make a deal with Iran, and it is going to be a 'great' one.

The officials told ANI that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz sans any tolls.

The officials said, "The President has been clear, and you saw comments today from the Prime Minister of Pakistan that we think we have a deal, it's a great deal and a very strong deal... There is a lot that the G7 countries have said that they can do once that deal goes forward."

In Iran, dozens of people staged a demonstration outside a foreign ministry office in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, shouting slogans against top diplomat Abbas Araghchi following a televised interview concerning a potential peace agreement with the United States.

While Trump and Pakistani officials stated that the deal aimed at concluding the conflict could be finalised as early as Sunday, authorities in Tehran remained highly cautious about the official timeline.

Trump asserted that a framework agreement is anticipated to be signed on Sunday, with Islamabad stating that an electronic signing ceremony is being organised.

Conversely, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei explicitly downplayed an immediate conclusion, stating, "It will not be tomorrow," though he acknowledged that an agreement might still be formalised in the subsequent days. (ANI)

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